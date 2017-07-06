Teaser for 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' Theatrical Re-Release

"Every so often, they see something." A mysterious new teaser debuted this week without a title or much info, aside from a link to website. The video is called "This Means Something" and shows an encounter with a UFO from the perspective of an air traffic control radar. There are a few splices of scenes from Close Encounters of the Third Kind in the video with links it to the classic Spielberg sci-fi film first released in 1977. Thanks to some investigating by SlashFilm, they've discovered that this is a teaser for an upcoming theatrical re-release of Close Encounters to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film. Aside from that, we don't know which version will be showing but this is an announcement that it's arriving September. This is cool, but I hope we get more marketing - another poster + another trailer before this returns to theaters.

Here's the first teaser for a re-release of Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind, on YouTube:

After an encounter with UFOs, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen. Close Encounters of the Third Kind was the sixth feature film directed (and written by) Steven Spielberg. It was first released in December of 1977. At the time, Columbia Pictures was having trouble and pushed Spielberg to finish it faster. They later let him go back and add more scenes to make a special edition "Director's Cut" of the film, which was then re-released in late 1980. There's no confirmation yet on which version of the film will be re-released this year. Visit the official website for updates. Close Encounters of the Third Kind will be re-released in theaters for the 40th anniversary for one week only starting September 1st, 2017 later this fall. Who is excited to revisit this?