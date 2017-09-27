Teaser Trailer for Alex Garland's 'Annihilation' with Natalie Portman

"I need to know what's inside…" Yes! Finally! Paramount has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the latest sci-fi film from Alex Garland (of Ex Machina), who is adapting from Jeff VanderMeer's series of novels. Annihilation stars Natalie Portman as a biologist who travels with a group into a special place known as "Area X" where the laws of nature don't apply. As you'll see in this teaser, there are some very weird, wacky, WTF things in this mysterious place. And I can't wait to find out what it all means. Also starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac. This looks totally awesome, twisted, weird, and potentially mind-blowing (like Arrival). It's even more exciting coming from Alex Garland, because he's going to push these sci-fi concepts are far as they can go. I'm so in for this movie.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Alex Garland's Annihilation, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

A biologist (Natalie Portman) signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don't apply. Annihilation is directed by acclaimed English writer/filmmaker Alex Garland, director of the film Ex Machina previously, and writer of the scripts for The Beach, 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd. The screenplay is also written by Alex Garland, adapted from Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy. Paramount will release Alex Garland's Annihilation in theaters everywhere starting February 23rd, 2018 early next year. We'll be there. First impression? What do you make of this trailer?