Teaser Trailer for Animated Film 'The Breadwinner' Set in Afghanistan

"Is it a happy story, or a sad story?" "Just wait and see…" GKids has recently released a teaser trailer for an animated film titled The Breadwinner, set in Afghanistan telling the story of a girl who dresses as a boy in order to work and provide for her family. This is directed by Nora Twomey, one of the co-directors of the lovely Oscar-nominated animated film The Secret of Kells. It's also executive produced by Angelina Jolie. Featuring the voice of Saara Chaudry as the lead girl Parvana, as well as Laara Sadiq, Shaista Latif, Ali Badshah, Noorin Gulamgaus, and Kawa Ada. This is the first time we've heard about this, and it hasn't premiered anywhere yet, so we expect to hear more later in the year. Until then, check this out.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Nora Twomey's The Breadwinner, from YouTube (via WAH):

Parvana is a 12-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is arrested, Parvana dresses as a boy in order to work and provide for her family. Together with her best friend Shauzia, she risks discovery to try to find out if her father is still alive. The Breadwinner is directed by Irish animation filmmaker Nora Twomey, co-director of the film The Secret of Kells, and director of a few animated shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Anita Doron, based on the book by Deborah Ellis. This has yet to premiere at any film festivals or other events. GKids will release The Breadwinner in theaters starting fall 2017, no exact date is set yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Anyone interested in this?