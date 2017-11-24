First Teaser Trailer for Animated 'Smallfoot' About a Kind-Hearted Yeti

"Way to scar ’em for life…" Warner Bros has debuted the first teaser trailer for an animated comedy titled Smallfoot, which will hit theaters starting next September. So this is now the second, official animated "Bigfoot" movie coming out in 2018, the other one being The Son of Bigfoot (funny enough, both of them involve the mythical wilderness monster(s) meeting a human). Smallfoot is actually about the abominable snowman instead of a bigfoot in the forest. The story follows a Yeti whose life changes when he discovers something that shouldn't exist—a human. Channing Tatum stars as the voice of Migo; the cast includes Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Jimmy Tatro, Ely Henry, and LeBron James. This is a bit odd, it reminds me of Monsters Inc, but with the yetis instead - almost like a spin-off.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Karey Kirkpatrick's Smallfoot, direct from WB's YouTube:

An animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast, Smallfoot turns the Bigfoot legend upside down when a bright young Yeti finds something he thought didn't exist—a human. News of this "smallfoot" brings him fame and a chance with the girl of his dreams. It also throws the simple Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village, in a rollicking story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery. Smallfoot is directed by filmmaker Karey Kirkpatrick (of Over the Hedge and Imagine That previously) for Warners Animation Group; co-directed by Jason Reisig. The screenplay is written by Karey Kirkpatrick and Sergio Pablos, as well as Glenn Ficarra & John Requa; based on a story by Sergio Pablos. Warner Bros will release WAG's Smallfoot in theaters everywhere starting September 28th, 2018 at the start of next fall. Anyone curious about this?