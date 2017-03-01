Teaser Trailer for David Michôd's 'War Machine' Featuring Brad Pitt

"That, General, you must know, is a war you will never win." Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the new film from Animal Kingdom writer-director David Michôd, titled War Machine, based on the book by the late journalist Michael Hastings. The film has nothing to do with Iron Man or Marvel, or anything in that realm (despite the title). Brad Pitt plays a four star general involved in the Afghanistan war, who must deal with the repercussions of a challenging war. Described as a "pitch-black war story for our times", this seems like a brutally honest look at how bad the Afghanistan war really was. Also starring Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Keith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, RJ Cyler, Alan Ruck, Scoot McNairy and Meg Tilly. Get your first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for David Michod's War Machine, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

An absurdist war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd recreates a U.S. General's (Brad Pitt) roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an exploration of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé. War Machine is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker David Michôd, of Animal Kingdom and The Rover previously. The film is based on the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings. Netflix will release Michôd's War Machine streaming starting May 26th this summer. Interested in this?