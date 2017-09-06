Teaser Trailer for Dee Rees' Acclaimed 'Mudbound' with Jason Mitchell

"Silence. Oppression. Fear. It would take an extraordinary man to beat all that." Netflix has finally release an official teaser trailer for the highly acclaimed indie drama Mudbound from writer/director Dee Rees, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Set in the rural American South at the end of World War II, Mudbound is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta. This is a fantastic trailer for the film, and hopefully it will get your attention now. Jason Mitchell stars, along with Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Rob Morgan, Jonathan Banks, and Garrett Hedlund. This fine film is likely to get a lot of awards recognition, and it's worth watching when it debuts for the performances alone.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ official poster) for Dee Rees' Mudbound, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Mudbound follows the McAllan family, newly transplanted from the quiet civility of Memphis and unprepared for the harsh demands of farming. Despite the grandiose dreams of Henry (Jason Clarke), his wife Laura (Carey Mulligan) struggles to keep the faith in her husband's losing venture. Meanwhile, Hap and Florence Jackson (Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige)—sharecroppers who have worked the land for generations—struggle bravely to build a small dream of their own despite the rigidly enforced social barriers they face. Mudbound is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Dee Rees, director of the film Pariah and a few short films previously, as well as episodes of "Empire" and "When We Rise". The screenplay is by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, adapted from Hillary Jordan's novel of the same name. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and will also play at the New York Film Festival this fall. Netflix will then release Mudbound in select theaters + streaming starting on November 17th. Anyone interested?