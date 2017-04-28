Teaser Trailer for Doc 'Whose Streets?' About the Ferguson Uprising

"We have nothing to lose but our turf!" Magnolia Pictures ("from the company that brought you I Am Not Your Negro") has debuted a teaser trailer for a new racism documentary titled Whose Streets?, examining the Ferguson uprising from the inside. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this January to mostly rave reviews. Using footage from actual citizens in St. Louis, Missouri, and Ferguson, the film takes an "unflinching look" at the uprising, the protests, and the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement. This seems very powerful, and very important for the times. And it also seems like it can be the kind of doc that will still be referenced 50 years from now. I also really love seeing docs that are made with footage from real people, who lived through this historic experience. Looking forward to seeing this myself.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Folayan & Davis' documentary Whose Streets?, from YouTube:

Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Missouri. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists, and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters. As the national guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance. Filmmakers Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis know this story because they are the story. Whose Streets? is a powerful battle cry from a generation fighting, not for their civil rights, but for the right to live. Whose Streets? is co-directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Magnolia will release Whose Streets? in theaters starting August 11th later this summer. Who's interested?