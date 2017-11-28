Teaser Trailer for Gay Coming-of-Age 'Love, Simon' with Nick Robinson

His story must come out. 20th Century Fox has premiered the first teaser trailer for a movie titled Love, Simon, hitting theaters in March. This is one of the first gay coming-of-age films about the dilemmas of kid in high school who has yet to tell his family or friends he's gay and he doesn't actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Starring young actor Nick Robinson (seen in Jurassic World and The Kings of Summer) as Simon. The full cast also includes Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, and Tony Hale. This is described as a "funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love." So this actually looks damn good, looking forward to it.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Greg Berlanti's Love, Simon, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) it's a little more complicated: he's yet to tell his family or friends he's gay and he doesn't actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Love, Simon is directed by American filmmaker/producer Greg Berlanti, director of the films Life as We Know It and The Broken Hearts Club, as well as extensive TV work developing/producing shows including "Supergirl", "The Flash", and "Legends of Tomorrow". The screenplay is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Based upon the novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda" by Becky Albertalli. 20th Century Fox will open Love, Simon in theaters everywhere starting March 16th, 2018 next year. Curiosu?