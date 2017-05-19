Teaser Trailer for HBO's Film 'Tour De Pharmacy' with Andy Samberg

"Nearly every rider was on drugs!" Another hilarious new sports mockumentary from HBO. The first teaser trailer has debuted for Tour De Pharmacy, an amusing documentary set in the early 1980s about the "dark and fictitious time in cycling history". Directed by the same filmmaker who brought us HBO's sports comedy 7 Days in Hell, he reteams with Andy Samberg to make fun of doping in cycling. The film focuses on five cyclists in 1982 as they dealt with nearly every athlete doping during the cycling competitions. Aside from Samberg, the full cast includes John Cena, Freddie Highmore, Daveed Diggs, Orlando Bloom, and a whole bunch of others. I'm not even sure if all the names they flash in this teaser are even in the film? Plus there's an appearance by Lance Armstrong, a smart move to get him to make fun of doping, too. Enjoy.

Here's the teaser trailer for Jake Szymanski's mockumentary Tour De Pharmacy, from HBO's YouTube:

In 1982, during a dark and fictitious time in cycling history, the sport's most venerable, time-honored race was marred by the doping of virtually all of its competitors. Riddled with nefarious characters, that year’s competition was a hornet's nest of moral depravity. Through the perspective of five riders, Tour De Pharmacy gives an inside look into the grim realities of the darkest event in a sport notoriously tainted by controversy. Tour De Pharmacy is directed by American filmmaker Jake Szymanski, of the film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and the other Andy Samberg sports comedy 7 Days in Hell, plus "SNL" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine". The screenplay is written by Murray Miller ("Girls", "American Dad", "King of the Hill"). Tour De Pharmacy will premiere on HBO on July 8th this summer. Who's looking forward to this?