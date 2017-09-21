Teaser Trailer for Horror Musical Comedy 'Anna and the Apocalypse'

"Oh the weather outside is frightful…" Blazing Griffin has unveiled the very first teaser trailer for a horror comedy titled Anna and the Apocalypse, which is basically a zombie Christmas musical. Yeah, you read that right, this is one of the very few, rare horror musicals and it looks kind of awesome. Here's the plot: a girl and her friends must fight - and sing - their way through a zombie invasion to reach the supposed safety of their school, not knowing if their parents and friends will still be alive when they get there. Starring Ella Hunt as Anna, plus Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins, Marli Siu, and Mark Benton. This looks bloody, and bloody brilliant, and I can't wait to see it. From the looks of it, this could be one of the best zombie films since Shaun of the Dead. Here's to hoping it turns out superb.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for John McPhail's Anna and the Apocalypse, from YouTube:

When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. Teaming up with her best friend John, Anna has to fight her way through zombified snowmen, Santas, elves and Christmas shoppers to get across town to the high school, where they'll be safe. But they soon discover that being a teenager is just as difficult as staying alive, even at the end of the world. Anna and the Apocalypse is directed by Scottish filmmaker John McPhail, of the films Where Do We Go From Here? and a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Ryan McHenry and Alan McDonald. This film will premiere at Fantastic Fest this week. No official release date has been set yet, stay tuned for more updates.