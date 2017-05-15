Teaser Trailer for 'It Came From the Desert' Movie About Giant Ants

"We're trapped by this giant ant!" File this one under "Wait, this film really exists?!" Roger! Pictures out of Finland has launched the first trailer for a movie called It Came From the Desert, adapted from a video game in the 1980s about giant ants. The game is obviously inspired by the sci-fi classic Them! (also about giant ants) and thus this is clearly an updated version of the giant ant sci-fi story. Sadly, it looks more like a SyFy movie than anything I'm excited to see, but maybe I should've expected that. This film stars Mark Arnold, Harry Lister Smith, Vanessa Grasse, Alex Mills, James Alper, Claudia Trujillo, Callum McGowan, and Aino Sirje. The coolest part in this is the first reveal of someone being impaled through the chest, but the ants themselves look terrible. Hopefully they're much better in the final version. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marko Mäkilaakso's It Came From the Desert, from YouTube:

In the video game, we follow Dr. Greg Bradley who comes to remote Lizard Breath, Nevada in 1951. As a geologist, he wants to study a recent site of a meteor crash somewhere in the desert south-west of the small town. He learns that the radiation of the meteor has enlarged a local ant population to an enormous size. However, few take his observations seriously. Worried, that the ants will soon mate and spread, he must work against a ticking clock and devise a plan to stop the ants from terrorizing the world. It Came From the Desert is directed by Finnish filmmaker Marko Mäkilaakso, of War of the Dead and Ella and Friends 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Trent Haaga, Marko Mäkilaakso, and Hank Woon Jr. This is adapted from the Cinemaware video game first released in 1989 for Amiga and MS-DOS; and developed by Roger! Pictures in Finland. No official release date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. What do you think?