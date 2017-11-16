Teaser Trailer for John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place' Starring Emily Blunt

"If they can't hear you, they can't hunt you." Paramount has unveiled the first mysterious teaser trailer for a horror thriller titled A Quiet Place, directed by and starring actor John Krasinski. Holy smokes this looks good, original, and thrilling. The film is about a family living quietly on a farm, keeping to themselves. Monsters (I think?) have taken over the world but they only hunt by sound, so if you stay quiet they can't find you. The teaser sets up the story quite well. Emily Blunt stars, along with Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds (who you may recognize as the fantastic deaf actress from Wonderstruck). Okay, so I am way into this. Helluva tease. The big scratches on the wall have me intrigued - what are dealing with here? How big? Is anyone else reminded of Pitch Black? I like all the sign language already. Can't wait to find out more.

Here's the very first teaser trailer for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, direct from YouTube:

No official synopsis is available yet - it's a mystery. A Quiet Place is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker John Krasinski, director of the films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollars previously. This is his third feature film after two other. The screenplay is written by Scott Beck, John Krasinski, Bryan Woods. This was produced by Andrew Form & Bradley Fuller, with Michael Bay for his horror production banner Platinum Dunes. Paramount Pictures will open John Krasinski's A Quiet Place in theaters everywhere starting April 6th, 2018 next spring. First impression? What do you think? Who's in?