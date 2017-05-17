Teaser Trailer for Korean Action Film 'The Merciless' Playing at Cannes

"The moral of this story is don't trust people. Trust the circumstances." A slick teaser trailer has launched recently for a new Korean action thriller film playing at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Titled The Merciless, the film tells the story of two people who try to work their way up to the top of a major crime organization in Korea. They initially partner while in prison, but discover there's more going on with each of them once they get out. Starring Seol Gyeong-gu and Yim Si-wan. This is playing the midnight category at Cannes, which is where a few good Korean films first show up before making their way to America. Enjoy.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Byun Sung-hyun's The Merciless, from YouTube (via TFS):

Jae-ho, who aims to become the number one in a crime organization, gets to build up trust with Hyun-su, an ambitious newbie in the prison. While they try to take over the organization after the prison release, their ulterior motives starts to emerge. The Merciless is directed by Korean filmmaker Byun Sung-hyun, of the films The Beat Goes On and Whatcha Wearin'? previously. The film will premiere out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival this month, with a release date in France this June. The film opens this week in South Korea. No official US release date is set yet, so stay tuned for more updates and reviews from Cannes.