MOVIE TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok' Directed by Taika Waititi

by
April 10, 2017
Source: YouTube

Thor: Ragnarok Trailer

"Now I know what you're thinking: how did this happen? Well, it's a long story…" Holy smokes this looks so awesome. Disney + Marvel have revealed the first teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, the next sequel in the Thor series. This is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, who brings his own comedic edge to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with a seriously kick ass cast: Cate Blanchett as Hela, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge, plus all of the others from before including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Anthony Hopkins as Odin. There's a very cool sci-fi side to this that looks so cool (plus it feels like this fits right into the Guardians of the Galaxy universe) but it's all about the big battle between Thor and Hulk that we get a tiny glimpse of at the end of this trailer. Ohhh yes. Dive right in!

Here's the first teaser trailer for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! Thor: Ragnarok is directed by beloved New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson, from a story by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom; based on the Marvel comic books. Disney + Marvel Studios will release Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok in theaters everywhere starting November 3rd this fall. What do you think? Excited to see how this ends up?

Find more posts in Marvel, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • BNN667
    Thor: Ragnarok Vol. 3
  • Cyberdine
    Haha looks better than the first 2. Dig Led Zeppelin's immigrant song on this.
  • Jon Odishaw
    The first two were so forgettable. Taking a chance on Taika is the best thing they could have done. This looks amazing.
  • TheOct8pus
    Hahaaa!! He's a friend from work....amazing. I love this. And I love Taika Waititi movies....

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS