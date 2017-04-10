Teaser Trailer for Marvel's 'Thor: Ragnarok' Directed by Taika Waititi

"Now I know what you're thinking: how did this happen? Well, it's a long story…" Holy smokes this looks so awesome. Disney + Marvel have revealed the first teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, the next sequel in the Thor series. This is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, who brings his own comedic edge to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with a seriously kick ass cast: Cate Blanchett as Hela, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge, plus all of the others from before including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Anthony Hopkins as Odin. There's a very cool sci-fi side to this that looks so cool (plus it feels like this fits right into the Guardians of the Galaxy universe) but it's all about the big battle between Thor and Hulk that we get a tiny glimpse of at the end of this trailer. Ohhh yes. Dive right in!

Here's the first teaser trailer for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, direct from Marvel's YouTube:

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! Thor: Ragnarok is directed by beloved New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson, from a story by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom; based on the Marvel comic books. Disney + Marvel Studios will release Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok in theaters everywhere starting November 3rd this fall. What do you think? Excited to see how this ends up?