Teaser Trailer for the 'Mortal Engines' Movie Produced by Peter Jackson

"What is that?!" "That… is London." Universal has revealed the first teaser trailer for a big sci-fi adaptation called Mortal Engines, based on a popular book series. This adaptation has been in the works for years, in development by Peter Jackson and the LOTR/Hobbit team. For a long time, Jackson considered directing and was developing it that way, but he eventually handed it over to a VFX supervisor at Weta to making his directorial debut. Now we get a first look at footage from the teaser and it's impressive. Mortal Engines is about a post-apocalyptic future where gigantic moving cities roam the Earth (and battle each other). The fantastically eccentirc ensemble cast includes Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang. This actually looks pretty dang cool, no thanks to amazing VFX from Weta. Looking forward to seeing more footage next year. Take a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Christian Rivers' Mortal Engines, direct from YouTube:

Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan)—who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar). Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future. Mortal Engines is directed by Kiwi filmmaker Christian Rivers, a former VFX supervisor and storyboard artist from Weta now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson (of The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings) adapted from Philip Reeve's book series of the same name. Universal will release Mortal Engines in theaters everywhere starting December 14th, 2018 next year. Initial thoughts?