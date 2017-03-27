MOVIE TRAILERS

Teaser Trailer for 'The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds' Documentary

by
March 27, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds

"It's totally different to anything that was going on at that time. It was the leader, and everybody followed that." Showtime has debuted a teaser trailer for their new documentary The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds, telling the story of The Beach Boys iconic album. The film features exclusive interviews with Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks, and will explore "the story of the creation of the record that cemented The Beach Boys reputation as a leading force to rival The Beatles." The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds was released in May of 1966, and the film chronicles their time in and out of the studio creating the songs. This first aired on BBC, but Showtime has added new footage for the US premiere. This might be a good companion to the Brian Wilson film Love & Mercy from a few years ago. Take a look/listen.

Here's a teaser trailer for Showtime's documentary The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds, on YouTube:

The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds Poster

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of 'Pet Sounds' in 1966, Brian Wilson and surviving members of The Beach Boys (Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks) revisit the writing and recording of the landmark record that is consistently voted one of the top three influential albums of all time. Featuring exclusive interviews, classic archive and rare studio outtakes from the recording sessions. The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds originally aired on BBC, however Showtime has added more footage not in the original cut for the US release. For more info on the doc, visit Showtime's website. The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds will premiere on Showtime starting on April 7th this spring. Sound good?

  • Bo
    Look, it's not that great an album. God Only Knows is certainly a great song, but other than maybe Wouldn't It Be Nice which is good there are no other tracks worth mentioning. This is an okay album, but far from a great one and not even close to being the greatest ever...that's a joke! The Beach Boys were boys next to the men of the Beatles. Compare what the Beatles put out....in '65 Rubber Soul, an excellent album....in '66 Revolver, a great album revealing their genius about to unfold....'67 Sgt. Peppers, probably the greatest album ever...in '68 The double White Album, which is actually my favorite by the Beatles....in '69 Abbey Road with side two being unmatched in its greatness and playing almost like one long song. All these five albums put out by the Beatles one year apart are way and above anything the Beach Boys did, even Pet Sounds.The Beach Boys aren't even close. Brian Wilson was no doubt a musical genius and Good Vibrations is hard to beat. He wrote great music, but most of his lyrics were for beach boys...in my humble opinion. Great melodies and arrangements but dorky lyrics. And Mike Love is, was, and always will be a top notch A-Hole of the highest order...lol... The Beatles rule...now and forever...lol...
    • DAVIDPD
      Truth speaker. The Beach Boys were excellent teeny bopper, bubble gum artists. But not much more than that. The Beatles may have began the same way, but quickly evolved into something deeper and more complex. One has to wonder what would have happened if Wilson and company would have discovered LSD, like The Beatles.
      • tree
        Good sir, Brian Wilson very famously took LSD a lot. Pet Sounds rules. I love The Beach Boys. Comparing them to The Beatles = apples and oranges.
      • Bo
        Well said, David. I actually kinda hated the Beatles until Rubber Soul came out...and 'tree' below is correct about Brian Wilson taking LSD...it's probably what made him as crazy freaked out as he eventually became...but who knows...'tree' is incorrect however in the apples and oranges analogy...but hey...to each his own...mine being there is no comparison as the Beatles were much higher elevated and the 5 albums of theirs I mentioned are proof enough for me. The Beach Boys never had that kind of high level output. And like I said, Pet Sounds is no great shake, but hey...tree likes it and that's okay with me. Cheers!
  • shiboleth
    Never was much band for me. Easy singing songs, that's all I was thinking of them. But I understand, everybody has a story and I guess it's ok to tell it ...
  • DAVIDPD
    Looks like a solid doco. People love these guys and for what they were, they were great.

