Teaser Trailer for 'The Strange Ones' Starring James Freedson-Jackson

"Remember - it's all in your head. It's not real…" Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the first teaser trailer for an indie crime thriller titled The Strange Ones, from young directors Christopher Radcliff & Lauren Wolkstein, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. The story follows two travelers as they make their way across a remote American landscape, with mysterious things happening. This stars Alex Pettyfer, James Freedson-Jackson, Emily Althaus, Tobias Campbell, Owen Campbell, and Gene Jones. The film won a Special Jury prize at SXSW for the Breakthrough Performance of James Freedson-Jackson. This looks like pretty much every other "strange America" film about people lost in the wilderness, getting into all kinds of trouble. I can't even tell what this is about, but the trailer is cool at least.

Here's the teaser trailer for Christopher Radcliff & Lauren Wolkstein's The Strange Ones, on YouTube:

Mysterious events surround two travelers as they make their way across a remote American landscape. On the surface all seems normal, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets. The Strange Ones is co-directed by American filmmakers Christopher Radcliff & Lauren Wolkstein, both making their feature debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Radcliff, based on a story by Christopher Radcliff & Lauren Wolkstein. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Special Jury prize for a Breakthrough Performance. Vertical Entertainment will release The Strange Ones for a one-week qualifying run on October 20th. It will then be re-released in select theaters starting on January 5th, 2018 next year.