LATEST NEWS

Terrence Malick's Next Film 'Song to Song' Set for Release March 2017

by
January 3, 2017
Source: Indiewire

Song to Song

Briefly: Sound the alarm! There's a new Terrence Malick film coming out in 2017!! Broad Green Pictures has announced via Indiewire that Malick's new film, titled Song to Song, will open in theaters starting March 17th, 2017 (we've already added it). This is the other project, formerly known as Weightless, that Malick filmed a few years ago back-to-back with Knight of Cups. "In this modern love story set against the Austin, TX music scene, two entangled couples—struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) & BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman)—chase success through a rock 'n' roll landscape of seduction and betrayal." This also features appearances by Patti Smith, Lykke Li, the Black Lips, Iggy Pop, the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In theaters soon.

Find more posts in Indies, Movie News, Release Dates

Discover more on ZergNet:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2015
1. Mad Max: Fury Road
2. Son of Saul
3. Victoria
4. Creed
5. Sherpa
6. The End of the Tour
7. Sicario
8. The Revenant
9. The Martian
10. Beasts / No Nation
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015
1. Anomalisa
2. Creed
3. Mad Max: Fury Road
4. Ex Machina
5. Room
6. The Hateful Eight
7. Spring
8. White God
9. Montage of Heck
10. Spy
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS