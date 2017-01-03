LATEST NEWS
Terrence Malick's Next Film 'Song to Song' Set for Release March 2017
by Alex Billington
January 3, 2017
Source: Indiewire
Briefly: Sound the alarm! There's a new Terrence Malick film coming out in 2017!! Broad Green Pictures has announced via Indiewire that Malick's new film, titled Song to Song, will open in theaters starting March 17th, 2017 (we've already added it). This is the other project, formerly known as Weightless, that Malick filmed a few years ago back-to-back with Knight of Cups. "In this modern love story set against the Austin, TX music scene, two entangled couples—struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) & BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman)—chase success through a rock 'n' roll landscape of seduction and betrayal." This also features appearances by Patti Smith, Lykke Li, the Black Lips, Iggy Pop, the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In theaters soon.
