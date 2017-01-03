Terrence Malick's Next Film 'Song to Song' Set for Release March 2017

Alex's Top 10 of 2015

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

2. Son of Saul

3. Victoria

4. Creed

5. Sherpa

6. The End of the Tour

7. Sicario

8. The Revenant

9. The Martian

10. Beasts / No Nation

Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2015

1. Anomalisa

2. Creed

3. Mad Max: Fury Road

4. Ex Machina

5. Room

6. The Hateful Eight

7. Spring

8. White God

9. Montage of Heck

10. Spy

Click Here for Thoughts