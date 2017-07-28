The Bachelor Party is Still On in Trailer for Joey Kern's Film 'Big Bear'

"This is the rebirth of Joe!" Blue Fox Entertainment has debuted the trailer for a comedy titled Big Bear, from actor-turned-filmmaker Joey Kern, who also stars in the film on top of writing & directing it. Big Bear is about a group of guys who get together for a bachelor party, only to discover his fiancée was cheating on him and now the wedding is called off. The party is still on anyway, and they wake up to discover that one of them has kidnapped the man who is sleeping with his fiancée. Joey Kern stars along with Adam Brody, Tyler Labine, Toby Huss, Zachary Knighton, and Pablo Schreiber. This seems like a "dudes" movie with nothing but dudes in the script, being dudes, and messing with other dudes. It doesn't look that good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joey Kern's comedy Big Bear, direct from YouTube:

In Big Bear, when Joe (Kern) gets dumped by his cheating fiancée, he reluctantly decides to go ahead with his bachelor party up at Big Bear Lake thanks to the urging of his three best friends (Brody, Labine, Knighton). Things take a turn for the worse the next morning when Joe discovers the man his fiancée ran off with (Schreiber) has been kidnapped by his friends and tied up in the basement. Big Bear is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Joey Kern, making his feature directorial debut after years of acting work in movies and TV. Blue Fox Entertainment will open Joey Kern's Big Bear in select theaters + on VOD starting September 22nd this fall. For more info, visit the official website. Anyone interested in this film?