The Boys are Back in Second Trailer for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

"As your American cousins, we'll be working side-by-side." 20th Century Fox has released a second trailer for the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, once again directed by Matthew Vaughn, bringing back Taron Egerton as the British superspy known as "Eggsy". This trailer is being debuted in time for Comic-Con in San Diego and is wild red band trailer to boot. Colin Firth also returns as Harry Hart, with Mark Strong as Merlin, and a cast featuring Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Vinnie Jones, as well as Hanna Alström, and Sophie Cookson. This sequel seems to be a big riff on America as the British spies head over there to kick some butt and save the world. So far this looks fantatic, and I'm hoping it's as good as this trailer looks, because hot damn. Some badass action.

Here's the newest red band trailer for Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, from IGN:

When an attack on the Kingsman headquarters takes place and a new villain rises, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Merlin (Mark Strong) are forced to work together with the American agency Statesman to save the world. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is once again directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, of the first Kingsman: The Secret Service movie, as well as the films Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class previously. The screenplay is again co-written by Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman; based on the characters created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. 20th Century Fox will release Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle in theaters everywhere starting September 29th this fall. Who's up for this?