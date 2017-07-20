MOVIE TRAILERS

The Boys are Back in Second Trailer for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

by
July 20, 2017
Source: IGN

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Trailer

"As your American cousins, we'll be working side-by-side." 20th Century Fox has released a second trailer for the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, once again directed by Matthew Vaughn, bringing back Taron Egerton as the British superspy known as "Eggsy". This trailer is being debuted in time for Comic-Con in San Diego and is wild red band trailer to boot. Colin Firth also returns as Harry Hart, with Mark Strong as Merlin, and a cast featuring Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Vinnie Jones, as well as Hanna Alström, and Sophie Cookson. This sequel seems to be a big riff on America as the British spies head over there to kick some butt and save the world. So far this looks fantatic, and I'm hoping it's as good as this trailer looks, because hot damn. Some badass action.

Here's the newest red band trailer for Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, from IGN:

Kingsman: The Golden Circle PosterKingsman: The Golden Circle Poster

You can still watch the first official trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle here, to see more footage.

When an attack on the Kingsman headquarters takes place and a new villain rises, Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Merlin (Mark Strong) are forced to work together with the American agency Statesman to save the world. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is once again directed by English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, of the first Kingsman: The Secret Service movie, as well as the films Layer Cake, Stardust, Kick-Ass, and X-Men: First Class previously. The screenplay is again co-written by Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman; based on the characters created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. 20th Century Fox will release Vaughn's Kingsman: The Golden Circle in theaters everywhere starting September 29th this fall. Who's up for this?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • ragethorn
    The first one was so unexpectedly funny and awesome. I might sound crazy but that church sequence was better than anything in a John Wick movie.
    • Jon Odishaw
      You don't sound crazy. I would say it was at least as good as anything in John wick. But with better music.
  • Enola
    But this ain't the Red Band trailer, the Red Band trailer worked alot better :-)
    • Sorry for the confusion! Fox put it on YouTube, but not red band. I've updated and added the red band again - now both are up there.
  • Joe Kundlak
    Heh, feels like part one, just slightly more over the top. Which is good, we never want too much over the top. Just a smidge. Will be cool I think!
  • Rucknrun
    I find it interesting that Pedro Pascal is all over the trailer but his name is not given and he is not on the poster.
  • Jon Odishaw
    Still some unfinished CGI but i remember they did the same for the last movie and cleaned it up nicely. Some of this action looks insane. Like the church and mountain hideout scene put together and on crack.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS