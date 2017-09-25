The End is Nigh in First 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Teaser Trailer

"Every maze has an end." 20th Century Fox has finally unveiled the first teaser trailer for Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the third and final movie in the sci-fi series. This series had a small, humble beginning with a movie about a giant maze, then blew up into something much bigger with the second movie, The Scorch Trials, released in 2015. It definitely seems to be following in the footsteps of The Hunger Games, but there's an edge to it that makes it stand out in its own way. Dylan O'Brien stars as Thomas, and the full cast includes Kaya Scodelario, Walton Goggins, Nathalie Emmanuel, Katherine McNamara, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rosa Salazar, Giancarlo Esposito, Patricia Clarkson, Barry Pepper, Ki Hong Lee, and Jacob Lofland. My first impression is that this actually looks pretty damn cool. Enjoy.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ UK poster) for Wes Ball's Maze Runner: The Death Cure, from YouTube:

In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze. Maze Runner: The Death Cure is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Wes Ball, of the first two Maze Runner films, as well as the acclaimed short film Ruin previously. The screenplay is written by T.S. Nowlin; adapted from James Dashner's series of novels of the same name. 20th Century Fox will release Maze Runner: The Death Cure in theaters everywhere starting January 26th, 2018 early next year. Who's interested in this?