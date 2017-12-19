The First Word Podcast - 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' feat. Kyle Newman

We are very happy to present the very first episode of The First Word podcast, a brand new podcast from FirstShowing. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. We know there are tons of podcasts out there, and who needs another, but we also just wanted to record our talks and send something out for everyone to listen to if they want. We hope to provide some intriguing insight and different perspectives, along with our honest opinions and feelings about the world of cinema. And of course we'll bring on some guests. Up first - this episode is all about Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, spoilers and all, diving deep into everything about the movie - good and bad. Our special guest on this episodes is filmmaker Kyle Newman (Fanboys, Barely Lethal). Listen in below.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #1 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on iTunes here.

Our guest: Kyle Newman (@kyle_newman) - listen to his podcast The Franchise

Our topic: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (dir. Rian Johnson)

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any and all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or anything other thoughts can be sent directly to us on Twitter. We will have an email available soon - for now email Alex[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our show.