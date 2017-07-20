MOVIE TRAILERS

The Master Returns in First Trailer for 'Jigsaw' Arriving This October

by
July 20, 2017
Source: YouTube

Jigsaw Trailer

"You want mercy? Play by the rules." Lionsgate has revealed the first trailer for the next Saw movie, titled simply Jigsaw, referring to the original mastermind behind all the deadly traps and torture. Even though he supposedly died in one of the earlier movies, this title and the new trailer makes me wonder if Jigsaw (played by Tobin Bell) is somehow back from the dead. The cast this time includes Laura Vandervoort, Callum Keith Rennie, Matt Passmore, Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen, and others. Even though we already had a 3D Saw recently, this one is supposedly taking Jigaw's "signature brand of twisted scenarios to the next level." This didn't look so bad until the lasers on the head trap, then I rolled my eyes.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael & Peter Spierig's Jigsaw, direct from YouTube:

Jigsaw Poster

Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Jigsaw is directed by German filmmaking brothers Michael Spierig & Peter Spierig, of the films Undead, Daybreakers, and Predestination previously. The screenplay is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg; based on the series originally created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell (the first Saw film premiered at Sundance in 2004). Lionsgate will release the Spierig Brothers' Jigsaw in theaters everywhere starting on October 27th this fall, just in time for Halloween. Who's ready for more?

Find more posts in Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • Ricardo_PT
    Regardless of everything that happened with this franchise (being milked and terrible beyond the 3rd film), the original Saw is still one of the best horror movies of the last years. This doesn't look it will bring the franchise back to its roots though

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS