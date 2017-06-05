MOVIE TRAILERS

Theatrical Trailer for Array's 'The House on Coco Road' Documentary

by
June 5, 2017
The House on Coco Road Trailer

"There is a freedom tide rising in our hemisphere." Array has released an official trailer for a documentary titled The House on Coco Road, from filmmaker Damani Baker. The documentary profiles Baker's own family that moved away from Oakland, California in the 1980s only to end up directly inside the Grenada Revolution, which America was involved with. The film features first hand accounts from activists including Angela Davis, Fania Davis and Fannie Haughton. It also has a score by musician/songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello. This looks like another powerful, eye-opening doc about racism and the struggle for justice in America - including going all the way to Grenada to make a point. I'm very curious about seeing this doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Damani Baker's The House on Coco Road, direct from YouTube:

The House on Coco Road Poster

The House on Coco Road Poster

Set amidst the Grenada Revolution, The House on Coco Road documents one family's flight from racial tensions in 1980's Oakland, California, only to find themselves settled directly in the path of a U.S. military invasion. First hand accounts from activists Angela Davis, Fania Davis and Fannie Haughton weave together director Damani Baker's family portrait of utopian dreams, resistance and civil unrest with a film score composed by music luminary Meshell Ndegeocello. The House on Coco Road is directed by filmmaker Damani Baker, of only the documentary Still Bill previously. This doc first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2016 last summer, but didn't play at many other fests. Array (@ARRAYNow) opens The House on Coco Road in select theaters on June 20th in NY, then June 27th in LA. Thoughts?

  • DAVIDPD
    Strange and upsetting.
  • shiboleth
    As far as I remember, what Reagan did in Granada was not something to be proud of. This story looks very good in portraying more interesting and humane side of that ...
  • Military invasion bringing freedom? That always works out well.

