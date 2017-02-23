MOVIE TRAILERS

Theatrical Trailer for Joseph Cedar's 'Norman' Starring Richard Gere

by
February 23, 2017
Source: YouTube

Norman Trailer

"Why do I get the feeling that nothing you tell me is real?" Sony Classics has debuted the full theatrical trailer for the film titled Norman, in full it's Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer. This is the latest from Footnote director Joseph Cedar and stars Richard Gere as a "fixer" in New York City trying to help out other wealthy businessman/politicians. He gets mixed up in something a little over his head, and has trouble figuring out how to land on his feet. The cast includes Lior Ashkenazi, Hank Azaria, Steve Buscemi, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michael Sheen, and Dan Stevens. This is a funky, odd, and somewhat depressing film but some folks will find it worthwhile entertainment. Take a look.

Here's the full theatrical trailer (+ new poster) for Joseph Cedar's Norman, direct from YouTube:

Norman Movie

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Joseph Cedar's Norman here, for a different look at this film.

Norman Oppenheimer is a small time operator who befriends a young politician at a low point in his life. Three years later, when the politician becomes an influential world leader, Norman's life dramatically changes for better and worse. Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer is both written and directed by American-Israeli filmmaker Joseph Cedar, of the films Time of Favor, Campfire, Beaufort and Footnote previously. This first premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals last year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Norman in select theaters starting on April 14th this spring. Interested?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS