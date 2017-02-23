Theatrical Trailer for Joseph Cedar's 'Norman' Starring Richard Gere

"Why do I get the feeling that nothing you tell me is real?" Sony Classics has debuted the full theatrical trailer for the film titled Norman, in full it's Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer. This is the latest from Footnote director Joseph Cedar and stars Richard Gere as a "fixer" in New York City trying to help out other wealthy businessman/politicians. He gets mixed up in something a little over his head, and has trouble figuring out how to land on his feet. The cast includes Lior Ashkenazi, Hank Azaria, Steve Buscemi, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michael Sheen, and Dan Stevens. This is a funky, odd, and somewhat depressing film but some folks will find it worthwhile entertainment. Take a look.

Here's the full theatrical trailer (+ new poster) for Joseph Cedar's Norman, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Joseph Cedar's Norman here, for a different look at this film.

Norman Oppenheimer is a small time operator who befriends a young politician at a low point in his life. Three years later, when the politician becomes an influential world leader, Norman's life dramatically changes for better and worse. Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer is both written and directed by American-Israeli filmmaker Joseph Cedar, of the films Time of Favor, Campfire, Beaufort and Footnote previously. This first premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals last year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Norman in select theaters starting on April 14th this spring. Interested?