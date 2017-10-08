They're All In! Third Official Trailer for DC's Epic 'Justice League' Movie

"Justice is served!" Are you ready for more?! Warner Bros has debuted the third & final trailer for DC's epic, save-the-world Justice League movie, and it looks even more exciting and action-packed than we've seen before. Justice League is the continuation of the Batman v Superman series in the DC Extended Universe, bringing together five super-powered beings: Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The film's extensive cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. We've seen two other trailers for this previously, but with a month left to go, this final one has finished footage that looks promising. Let's hope this turns out awesome! Fire it up.

Here's the third & final (+ posters) for Joss Whedon's Justice League movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser for DC's Justice League here, plus the second trailer / Comic-Con trailer.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Justice League is directed by filmmaker Joss Whedon (who took over for Zack Snyder after a family tragedy caused him to step away), of the films Serenity, The Avengers, Much Ado About Nothing, and Avengers: Age of Ultron previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Terrio (Argo). Warner Bros will unleash the Justice League in theaters starting November 17th this fall. Who's ready?