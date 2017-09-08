Third & Final Trailer for Niels Arden Oplev's 'Flatliners' Horror Remake

"Relax. Enjoy the experience…" You haven't lived until you've watched this trailer! Sony has revealed one final trailer for the remake of Flatliners, about medical students who temporarily stop their hearts in order to experience the afterlife. We've already seen two other trailers before - the first one and another UK one - and this final one is much more intense. The cast of Flatliners includes Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton, and Kiersey Clemons. The original was directed by Joel Schumacher and was released in 1990, but hasn't aged well over the years though it does still have a following. Danish filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev is at the helm of this one, and seems to be giving us a more thrilling take than the original. Is anyone planning to see this? I'll wait until the first reviews land, as I'm not sure. Thoughts?

Here's the third and final trailer (+ poster) for Niels Arden Oplev's Flatliners, from Sony's YouTube:

You can also still watch the the first official trailer for the Flatliners remake here, or the UK trailer here.

Five medical students, obsessed by the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring and dangerous experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods of time, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife. But as their experiments become increasingly dangerous, they are each haunted by the sins of their pasts, brought on by the paranormal consequences of trespassing to the other side. Flatliners is directed by Danish filmmaker Niels Arden Oplev, of films We Shall Overcome, Worlds Apart, Dead Man Down, Speed Walking, the pilot for "Mr. Robot", and the original The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Ripley; based on a story by Peter Filardi. Sony will release Flatliners in theaters starting September 29th this fall. Thoughts?