Third & Hopefully Final Trailer for Comedy Sequel 'Daddy's Home 2'

"We're back, with more daddies." Paramount has unwrapped one more trailer for comedy sequel Daddy's Home 2, from director Sean Anders. This is hopefully the final trailer for this movie, because I want to move on and forget about it as soon as possible. Daddy's Home 2 brings back stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, and Linda Cardellini, and introduces the fathers of the fathers, including John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, with an appearance by John Cena. I don't know who actually wanted a sequel to Daddy's Home, and while I'm sure many will say they did, I don't recall the first movie getting so much acclaim that this was necessary. But that's me, not my kind of funny. It looks like an awful Christmas Vacation wannabe.

Here's the third trailer (+ poster) for Sean Anders' sequel Daddy's Home 2, direct from YouTube:

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with t he perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad's ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos. Daddy's Home 2 is directed by filmmaker Sean Anders, of the first Daddy's Home as well as Never Been Thawed, Sex Drive, That's My Boy, and Horrible Bosses 2. The screenplay is written by Sean Anders and John Morris. Paramount will release Daddy's Home 2 in theaters starting November 10th later this fall. Anyone care?