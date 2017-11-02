Third Trailer for Alexander Payne's Human Shrinking Film 'Downsizing'

"Open your eyes. The world is filled with things to see." Paramount has debuted another official trailer for Alexander Payne's Downsizing, which has been playing at film festivals over the past few months. This social satire from Payne is a hugely ambitious film where the Norwegians have invented a method to shrink humans down to a very small size - about 4 inches. The story follows Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig as a married couple who decide to get the procedure in order to live a happier, better life in a tiny city – and save the environment while at it. The cast includes Christoph Waltz, Laura Dern, Jason Sudeikis, Neil Patrick Harris, Udo Kier, Kerri Kenney, and Hong Chau. If you're curious about it, or if you think it's a cool concept, I recommend seeing this. But it's probably not what you're expecting. Still, it's fun (at times).

Here's the third official trailer for Alexander Payne's Downsizing, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Downsizing here, or the second trailer + read our Venice review.

Downsizing follows a kindly occupational therapist who undergoes a new procedure to be shrunken to four inches tall so that he and his wife can help save the planet and afford a nice lifestyle at the same time. Downsizing is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Alexander Payne, of the films Citizen Ruth, Election, About Schmidt, Sideways, The Descendants, and Nebraska previously. The screenplay is written by Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor. This is premiering at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. Paramount will then release Downsizing in select theaters starting December 22nd this year. Who wants to see this?