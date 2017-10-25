Third Trailer for David Ayer's Fantasy Action Film 'Bright' from Netflix

"We have to protect the wand!" Netflix has debuted another new trailer, officially the third one following a teaser and another full trailer, for David Ayer's new fantasy action cop movie Bright. This Netflix Original production, starring Will Smith, is set in a world where other creatures like orcs and elves co-exist with humans. Joel Edgerton co-stars under the make-up as "Nick Jakoby", who is assigned to him as his new partner. The cast includes Noomi Rapace, Kenneth Choi, Brad William Henke, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz, Brandon Larracuente, and Dawn Olivieri. This trailer reveals some very cool fantasy elements that haven't been shown in full before, and I've got to say, this still looks damn good.

Here's the third official trailer for David Ayer's new movie Bright, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Ayer's Bright here, plus the second trailer or BTS featurette.

In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle. Bright is directed by American filmmaker David Ayer, of the films Harsh Times, Street Kings, End of Watch, Sabotage, Fury, and Suicide Squad previously. The screenplay is written by writer/director Max Landis, of Chronicle, Me Him Her, American Ultra, Mr. Right, Victor Frankenstein, and "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency". Netflix will release Ayer's Bright exclusively streaming online starting on December 22nd during the holidays. You can add the film to your list already. Your thoughts?