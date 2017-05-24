Third Trailer for 'Despicable Me 3' Sequel Takes Gru Back to His Roots

"Become a villain again!" Sometimes you just gotta get back to your villain roots. Universal has revealed the third trailer for Illumination Entertainment's next sequel Despicable Me 3, hitting theaters at the end of June. The story brings back the lovable villain Gru (and his minions) for another misadventure, this time involving his long lost twin brother Dru (who is also voiced by Steve Carell) who tries to get him back into the villain business. The voice cast includes Kristen Wiig returning as Lucy Wilde, along with Miranda Cosgrove, Russell Brand, Michael Beattie, Dana Gaier, plus also "South Park's" Trey Parker as the stuck-in-the-80s supervillain Balthazar Bratt. This trailer really sells the complete story and packs in tons of finished footage from this sequel, which looks pretty much just like the other two films before it. Have fun.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Illumination's Despicable Me 3, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Despicable Me 3 here, or the second trailer here for more.

The team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, returns to continue the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions. Gru's long lost twin emerges and he has to deal with a sibling rivalry. Despicable Me 3 is directed by veteran Illumination filmmakers Kyle Balda (of Minions, The Lorax) and Pierre Coffin (of Minions, Despicable Me), and also co-directed by character designer Eric Guillon. The screenplay is written by Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul. Universal will release Illumination's Despicable Me 3 in theaters everywhere starting June 30th this summer. Who's planning to see this in theaters this summer?