Third Trailer for Seth Gordon's 'Baywatch' Movie Actually Looks Good

by
March 25, 2017
"You've got one job - make sure swim happy white people don't drown." Paramount released a third trailer for the summer comedy Baywatch, the movie, from director Seth Gordon. We've seen a few other trailers for this movie so far, and yet as much as I want to hate this movie, it actually looks good. Seriously, it looks laugh-out-loud funny, and weird, and self-aware, and full of odd but genuinely amusing comedic moments. Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson star as two feuding, hunky Baywatch lifeguards; along with Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Pamela Anderson, Ilfenesh Hadera, Charlotte McKinney, Kelly Rohrbach, Hannibal Buress, plus of course David Hasselhoff. As another website said, this is the kind of movie you're going to pretend you don't want to see this summer, but will sneak into a showing and enjoy.

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Seth Gordon's Baywatch movie, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Baywatch here, or the second, international trailer here.

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Zac Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Based on the original TV show that debuted in 1981. Baywatch is directed by American filmmaker Seth Gordon, of The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, and Identity Thief previously. The screenplay is written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, with story credits for Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon (of "Reno 911"), David Ronn & Jay Scherick. Paramount will release Seth Gordon's Baywatch in theaters everywhere starting May 26th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready to go to the beach?

  • shiboleth
    Well, during one of those future summer nights, I came home after midnight, this is going to serve its purpose ...
    • Bo
      For sure. I really laughed hard at the morgue dripping stuff scene. It looks goofy and man oh man...the women in their swim suits...enough to make a grown man cry....love the beautiful Alexandra Daddario and who the heck is this new blonde Baywatch gal? The lord have mercy....lol...good looking women with great figures...isn't it just amazing?? Man, when I was younger I got into a lot of trouble and a whole lotta pain with women like these...lol...my, my, my!! Sure was fun though...until the pain...the pain...women and pain....women and pain...lol...
      • shiboleth
        Oh, I totally agree with you about really beautiful Alexandra Daddario. Gorgeous girl. In fact, I agree with anything when it comes to admiring to beautiful women and girls. They just know when to put them in the films, right? Of course, there are many real life beauties to think of and care, right? Yeah, I guess, comparing to tarek, who is still very cool, I am less prudish. But I agree with him that female characters can be portrayed without enough dignity. Which is still not the reason to stop liking them ...
  • Gross.
  • DAVIDPD
    Yep, exactly like the 21 JUMP STREET reboot. And yet, I still am down for whatever this turns out to be...now the CHIPS reboot...not so much.
  • Mark
    Well this trailer pulled a 180. This actually looks like it'll be fun.
  • I laughed inside...my bedroom.

FACEBOOK + LINKS