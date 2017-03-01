MOVIE TRAILERS

Third Trailer Lands for James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

March 1, 2017
"Groot - put your seat belt on!" Ready to rock 'n roll? Marvel has unveiled the third trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, James Gunn's follow-up to the hugely successful Marvel sci-fi superhero movie from 2014. This trailer is set to Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain", which seems pretty much perfect for this movie. Chris Pratt returns as Star-Lord, with a cast including Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Chris Sullivan, Elizabeth Debicki, Kurt Russell, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Glenn Close, as well as Pom Klementieff; plus Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. There's a bit more footage in this and it's looking better and better as we get closer to release. This is going to rule.

Here's the third trailer (+ poster) for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, from YouTube:

Rewatch the first teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 here, or the first trailer or full Super Bowl spot.

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is once again directed by American filmmaker James Gunn (on Twitter @JamesGunn), who directed the first Guardians of the Galaxy as well as Slither, Super and "PG Porn" previously. The screenplay is also written by James Gunn, based on the original Marvel Comics characters. Disney + Marvel will release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in theaters everywhere starting May 5th this summer. Are you excited to see this sequel?

  • Xerxexx
    OMG...Kurt Russell!
  • Loooooooove the poster! So eighties!

