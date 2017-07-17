This Breaks the World: Trailer #3 for Villeneuve's 'Blade Runner 2049'

"Replicants are the future, but I can only make so many." Warner Bros has revealed the third trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, the highly anticipated sequel to the seminal sci-fi classic Blade Runner from 1982. The second trailer was already incredible, but this one is even better, if you can believe it. This movie is now my *most* anticipated left in 2017. This direct sequel takes place 30 years after the original, and stars Ryan Gosling as the new LAPD Officer who must find Deckard, who has been missing all this time. Harrison Ford returns to play Deckard, and the new cast of 2049 includes Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, and David Dastmalchian. Everything about this looks amazing - the score, the visuals, performances. Chills.

Here's the third official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, direct from WB's YouTube:

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Looking good?