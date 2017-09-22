Thomas Jane in Trailer for Yet Another Stephen King Adaptation '1922'

"A woman have to be crazy to leave a nice house like this one." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for yet another Stephen King adaptation this year, this one titled 1922 based on one of his short stories. From director Zak Hilditch, 1922 is about a rancher who wants to kill his wife to make money, and attempts to convince his teenage son to participate. Thomas Jane stars, and the cast includes Molly Parker, Neal McDonough, Brian d'Arcy James, Dylan Schmid, and Kaitlyn Bernard. This joins the growing list of Stephen King adaptations in 2017, including The Dark Tower, It, Netflix's Gerald's Game, and "The Mist" TV series. This film looks like it has some style, and is as dark and twisted as everything from King's mind.

Here's the first official trailer for Zak Hilditch's 1922, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"Life is rarely fair." A simple yet proud rancher in the year 1922 conspires to murder his wife for financial gain, convincing his teenage son to participate. Based on the novella by Stephen King. 1922 is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Zak Hilditch, of the films These Final Hours, Plum Role, and a number of short films previously including one called Transmission. This is adapted straight from Stephen King's short story also titled "1922", published in the compilation book Full Dark, No Stars. The film will premiere at Fantastic Fest this month but hasn't played at any other film festivals. Netflix will then release 1922 streaming exclusively starting on October 20th next month. So who is interested in seeing this film?