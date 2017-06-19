Thomas Mann in Trailer for Indie Relationship Drama 'Some Freaks'

"They only see what you want them to see." Good Deed Entertainment has debuted the official trailer for an indie relationship drama titled Some Freaks, starring Thomas Mann from Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. The story is about a high schooler named Matt with only one eye, who falls in love with an overweight girl named Jill, played by Lily Mae Harrington. There's two major parts to the story - once she goes off to college, she loses weight and apparently Matt doesn't feel the same about her. The cast includes Ely Henry, Marin Ireland, Lachlan Buchanan, Nikki Massoud, and Ryan Boudreau. This already played at a few film festivals last year (including Fantasia and Rhode Island) and will be hitting limited US theaters + VOD later this summer. This film actually looks pretty good - full-on indie quirk, might be worth watching.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ian MacAllister McDonald's Some Freaks, direct from YouTube:

Follows one-eyed high school senior Matt (Thomas Mann) who meets plus size Jill (Lily Mae Harrington) and falls more in love than he ever thought possible. However, when graduation comes and Jill moves cross-country to go to college, she undergoes a major physical transformation - much to Matt's surprise when he arrives to visit her. While Matt struggles to accept Jill's new look, Jill begins to question whether Matt is really the man she thought she knew. As the distance widens between them, the characters are forced to confront who they are, who they were, and who everyone thinks they're supposed to be. Some Freaks is written and directed by filmmaker Ian MacAllister McDonald, making his feature directorial debut after working as a PA in Hollywood. This first premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. Good Deed will release Some Freaks in select theaters + on VOD starting August 4th this summer. Interested?