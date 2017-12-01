Thora Birch & Chris Klein in First Trailer for Comedy 'The Competition'

"I'm suggesting a little competition…" Gravitas Ventures has debuted the first trailer for Harvey Lowry's indie comedy The Competition, making fun of relationships and the way things work in this day and age. Thora Birch stars as a woman who becomes the "voice of a generation" by starting a romance blog about how relationships should only last 6 months, at which point you must break up before your mate becomes unfaithful. She is introduced to the perfect guy, played by Chris Klein, but refuses his advances. So they setup a challenge to choose five friends in long relationships and attempt to get them to cheat. It plays out from there, and yadda yadda. The film's full cast includes Claire Coffee, David Blue, Gabrielle Stone, Jason Tobias, and Tiffany Fallon. Not really my kind of romantic comedy, but check this out if you want.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Harvey Lowry's The Competition, direct from YouTube:

Lauren (Thora Birch) becomes the voice of a generation when, after one too many bad boyfriends, she launches a blog promoting “The PIG Theory." The PIG Theory insists you can enjoy all that romance has to offer, but only for six months. At this "Point of Infidelity and Guilt," you must break up before your mate becomes unfaithful. Lauren is a beacon of light for her followers, but Lauren's sister, Gena (Claire Coffee), is concerned. She introduces Lauren to the perfect man: Calvin (Chris Klein) and they hit it off so an idea strikes: A competition! Calvin will pick five friends who have been in a relationship for longer than six months, and Lauren will pick the enchantress to be their downfall. If three out of five cheat, Calvin must walk away. But if three out of five resist temptation, Lauren must shut down her blog and open her heart to Calvin. Their friends will be the challengers who determine their destiny! The Competition is directed by filmmaker Harvey Lowry, of Union Bound, Cassidy Way, A Play on Words. The screenplay is by Kelsey Tucker. Gravitas will release The Competition in select theaters + on VOD starting January 26th, 2018.