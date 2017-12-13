AWARDS
'Three Billboards' & 'Lady Bird' Lead the 2018 SAG Awards Nominations
by Alex Billington
December 13, 2017
Source: SAG
The nominees for the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced today, putting awards season in full swing before along with the Global Globe nominations earlier this week. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are unique in that it's the actors themselves choose the best performances from amongst their peers. Last year's big winners were Mahershala Ali for Moonlight and Emma Stone for La La Land, both of whom deserved the glory. This year they've selected another exceptional set of notable performers - from films including Get Out, The Disaster Artist, Darkest Hour, The Florida Project, Call Me by Your Name, and I Tonya. Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird are the top nominees. I'm very happy with all this, especially Sally Hawkins and Timothee Chalamet, the two best performances of the year.
Here's the full list of film nominees for the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see TV nominees here):
ACTOR:
Timothee Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
FEMALE ACTOR:
Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:
Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Hong Chau - Downsizing
Holly Hunter - The Big Sick
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
ENSEMBLE CAST:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ENSEMBLE STUNTS:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War for The Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
And there you have it. The SAG Awards winners will be announced on Sunday, January 21st early next year, airing on TNT and TBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT, hosted by Kristen Bell. Some of the biggest snubs from this include no nominees from Spielberg's The Post or PTA's Phantom Thread, and also nothing for Armie Hammer or Michael Stuhlbarg from the outstanding Call Me by Your Name. There's also lots of discussion around Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip not getting a nomination, including rumors that the guilds wouldn't even watch the film. As always, the debate rages on, and will continue will into next year. But for now - these are the nominations for 2017 from SAG (for more info visit sagawards.org) and we'll be watching to see what happens when the Academy Award nominations are revealed in January. What do you think of these picks?
