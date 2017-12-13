'Three Billboards' & 'Lady Bird' Lead the 2018 SAG Awards Nominations

The nominees for the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced today, putting awards season in full swing before along with the Global Globe nominations earlier this week. The Screen Actors Guild Awards are unique in that it's the actors themselves choose the best performances from amongst their peers. Last year's big winners were Mahershala Ali for Moonlight and Emma Stone for La La Land, both of whom deserved the glory. This year they've selected another exceptional set of notable performers - from films including Get Out, The Disaster Artist, Darkest Hour, The Florida Project, Call Me by Your Name, and I Tonya. Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird are the top nominees. I'm very happy with all this, especially Sally Hawkins and Timothee Chalamet, the two best performances of the year.

Here's the full list of film nominees for the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see TV nominees here):

ACTOR:

Timothee Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

FEMALE ACTOR:

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Holly Hunter - The Big Sick

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

ENSEMBLE CAST:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ENSEMBLE STUNTS:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for The Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

And there you have it. The SAG Awards winners will be announced on Sunday, January 21st early next year, airing on TNT and TBS at 8pm ET/5pm PT, hosted by Kristen Bell. Some of the biggest snubs from this include no nominees from Spielberg's The Post or PTA's Phantom Thread, and also nothing for Armie Hammer or Michael Stuhlbarg from the outstanding Call Me by Your Name. There's also lots of discussion around Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip not getting a nomination, including rumors that the guilds wouldn't even watch the film. As always, the debate rages on, and will continue will into next year. But for now - these are the nominations for 2017 from SAG (for more info visit sagawards.org) and we'll be watching to see what happens when the Academy Award nominations are revealed in January. What do you think of these picks?