MOVIE TRAILERS

Three New TV Spots for 'The Dark Tower' Movie Reveal Extra Footage

by
June 5, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Dark Tower Movie Footage

"You can't stop what's coming." Sony Pictures has dropped off three new 30-second promo TV spots for the highly anticipated big screen version of Stephen King's book series, The Dark Tower. Directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, this cinematic version of the story is more sci-fi than fantasy, about a Gunslinger roaming an Old West-like landscape in pursuit of the man in black. Idris Elba stars as Roland Deschain, with Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black. The cast includes Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Fran Kranz, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Alex McGregor, Nicholas Hamilton, Claudia Kim, and Michael Barbieri. These new TV spots focus on three different themes: Earth, Knight, and the Man in Black, of course. These spots actually play better than the first trailer, here's to hoping this turned out good.

Here's all three new TV spots (+ posters) for Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official trailer for The Dark Tower here, to see more from this movie.

The Dark Tower PosterThe Dark Tower Poster

For more info and updates on The Dark Tower movie, follow on Twitter @TheDarkTower or Facebook here.

The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Elba), roams an Old West-like landscape where "the world has moved on" in pursuit of the man in black (McConaughey). He's also searching for the fabled Dark Tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world. The Dark Tower adaptation is directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, of the films King's Game, Island of Lost Souls, Truth About Men, and A Royal Affair previously. The screenplay is credited to Nikolaj Arcel, Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen, and Jeff Pinkner. Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, first published 1982, now a series of 7 books. Sony Pictures will open The Dark Tower in theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Who's ready?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer, TV Spots

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Jon Odishaw
    I really want this to be good but it doesn't look like it will be.
    • My dud-meter agrees.
    • Tester
      Yeappers
    • Enola
      Same here, but these tv-spots are better than the two minute + trailer. Marketing for this movie has not been good at all. Got friends that think this is a tv-series because the the trailer is crammed with too many scenes without any explanation...
  • Idris and Matthew are going to pull this off. Very impressed by it, because it seems that a very difficult story is made easy to watch. You can't make it of course to difficult, it's a movie not a book... High om My list...
  • kitano0
    I'll tell ya...never been on board the Idris Elba bandwagon. He's okay, I guess, but I fail to see the reason for all the hubbub. As I said before, I think this movie is mis-cast. It seems most of the movie adaptations (with notable exceptions) of the Stephen King oeuvre just aren't that good.
    • TAH
      I'm same opinion as you. Elba is ok, but I struggle to see him as a convincing lead.
  • DAVIDPD
    The cast is really starting to grow on me. Matthew's look was a bit too gaunt at first but his menace is real.
  • shiboleth
    That will be worth of an evening with my friends and I think that quality of beer will prevail over quality of this film which will, however, add only some good ideas for talk and laughs...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS