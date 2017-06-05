Three New TV Spots for 'The Dark Tower' Movie Reveal Extra Footage

"You can't stop what's coming." Sony Pictures has dropped off three new 30-second promo TV spots for the highly anticipated big screen version of Stephen King's book series, The Dark Tower. Directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, this cinematic version of the story is more sci-fi than fantasy, about a Gunslinger roaming an Old West-like landscape in pursuit of the man in black. Idris Elba stars as Roland Deschain, with Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black. The cast includes Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Fran Kranz, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Alex McGregor, Nicholas Hamilton, Claudia Kim, and Michael Barbieri. These new TV spots focus on three different themes: Earth, Knight, and the Man in Black, of course. These spots actually play better than the first trailer, here's to hoping this turned out good.

The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Elba), roams an Old West-like landscape where "the world has moved on" in pursuit of the man in black (McConaughey). He's also searching for the fabled Dark Tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world. The Dark Tower adaptation is directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, of the films King's Game, Island of Lost Souls, Truth About Men, and A Royal Affair previously. The screenplay is credited to Nikolaj Arcel, Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen, and Jeff Pinkner. Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, first published 1982, now a series of 7 books. Sony Pictures will open The Dark Tower in theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Who's ready?