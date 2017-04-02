Time is Running Out in First TV Spots for Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

"She'll fight on the beaches. She'll fight in the fields, in the streets. But she'll never surrender." Warner Bros has started revealing new TV spots for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated new WWII action thriller Dunkirk, about the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940 at the beginning of WWII. We're still waiting for the new trailer to debut, but these TV spots have arrived online first, and they're all worth watching. Starring Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, James D'Arcy, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, and Adam Long. When Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France were surrounded by the German army during a fierce battle in France at the start of WWII, they had to evacuate by boat across the English channel. This is looking better the more they show. More intensity, more urgency.

Here's the newest TV spots for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, found online via The Film Stage / Twitter:

You can still see the first short teaser trailer for Nolan's Dunkirk here, or the second theatrical trailer here.

Dunkirk tells the story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 27th and June 4th, 1940, during Battle of France in Word War II. Dunkirk is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar previously. It was filmed on location on the actual beaches where the evacuation took place in Dunkirk, France. Warner Bros will release Dunkirk in theaters everywhere on July 21st this summer. We'll be there opening night. What about you?