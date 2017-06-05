Tom Cruise Stars in Official Trailer for Doug Liman's 'American Made'

"All this is legal?" "If you're doing it for the good guys…" Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for a film titled American Made, about a pilot recruited by the CIA to be a drug runner in the 1980s. Tom Cruise stars, and I guess I should say "taking him back to his Top Gun roots as a pilot" which is obvious, this time playing Barry Seal, telling his crazy stories as a skilled pilot. This looks pretty damn cool, and it's an intriguing follow-up for Cruise reuniting with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman again. The full cast includes Domhnall Gleeson in another unique role, plus Caleb Landry Jones, Jesse Plemons, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright, Lola Kirke, Connor Trinneer, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez. This looks like a fun can't-believe-it's-real story, and Cruise seems to be enjoying himself as well. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Doug Liman's American Made, direct from YouTube:

In Universal Pictures' American Made, Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman, in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in US history in the 1980s. American Made is directed by American filmmaker Doug Liman, of Swingers, Go, The Bourne Identity, Jumper, Mr & Mrs Smith, Fair Game, and Edge of Tomorrow previously, as well as The Wall also being released this year. The screenplay is written by Gary Spinelli. Universal will release Doug Liman's American Made in theaters starting on September 29th later this fall. What do you make of this? Who's in already?