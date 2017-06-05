MOVIE TRAILERS

Tom Cruise Stars in Official Trailer for Doug Liman's 'American Made'

by
June 5, 2017
Source: YouTube

American Made Trailer

"All this is legal?" "If you're doing it for the good guys…" Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for a film titled American Made, about a pilot recruited by the CIA to be a drug runner in the 1980s. Tom Cruise stars, and I guess I should say "taking him back to his Top Gun roots as a pilot" which is obvious, this time playing Barry Seal, telling his crazy stories as a skilled pilot. This looks pretty damn cool, and it's an intriguing follow-up for Cruise reuniting with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman again. The full cast includes Domhnall Gleeson in another unique role, plus Caleb Landry Jones, Jesse Plemons, Jayma Mays, Sarah Wright, Lola Kirke, Connor Trinneer, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez. This looks like a fun can't-believe-it's-real story, and Cruise seems to be enjoying himself as well. See below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Doug Liman's American Made, direct from YouTube:

American Made Poster

In Universal Pictures' American Made, Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman, in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in US history in the 1980s. American Made is directed by American filmmaker Doug Liman, of Swingers, Go, The Bourne Identity, Jumper, Mr & Mrs Smith, Fair Game, and Edge of Tomorrow previously, as well as The Wall also being released this year. The screenplay is written by Gary Spinelli. Universal will release Doug Liman's American Made in theaters starting on September 29th later this fall. What do you make of this? Who's in already?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • BeckhamsShorts
    (adds to list)
  • Netflix for me.
  • conchfritter
    Who is going to play George HW Bush and Jeb in this movie? Surprised the Feds allowed this one to go on (we'll see how much history is sanitized).
    • BeckhamsShorts
      This isn't China
    • There's a George W. Bush listed in the cast on IMDb, played by Connor Trinneer.
      • conchfritter
        Awesome - - thanks. W played a roll in this story with his brother as well, and I haven't forgot that Barry Seal died with HW's phone number in his pocket.
  • shiboleth
    Cruise is at least playing in something more normal than usual. I could even venture into watching this. Although, I don't expect much more than pure amusement ...
  • DAVIDPD
    Cruise is going to have to start playing more roles with grey hair...it's time.
    • The wig should do him another 10 years. :-)
      • DAVIDPD
        It would be hilarious to see Cruise at 60 try to play a 30 year old...
  • Nethanel DeCarmo
    Kanye West's Black Skinhead is the go to song for trailers these days. They even re-made it for this trailer.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS