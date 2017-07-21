Tony Jaa + Iko Uwais in Teaser Trailer for Action Movie 'Triple Threat'

"We find them, we kill them, no messin' about." Well Go USA has debuted a brief teaser trailer for the new action film Triple Threat, from stuntman-turned-director Jesse V. Johnson, who also has the film Savage Dogs being released this year. Triple Threat features one hell of a kick ass cast - mainly action superstars Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais teaming up, along with more action stars: Michael Jai White, Scott Adkins, Celina Jade, Michael Bisping, Selina Lo, JeeJa Yanin, Ron Smoorenburg, and Tiger Hu Chen. Not that the plot matters much with this cast, but it's about a team of mercenaries who must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill an important woman. This looks like it'll be badass.

Here's the very first teaser trailer for Jesse V. Johnson's Triple Threat, direct from YouTube:

A hit contract is taken out on a billionaires daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. A down and out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target. Triple Threat is directed by English stuntman-turned-filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson, of the action films The Honorable, Pit Fighter, The Last Sentinel, Alien Agent, The Fifth Commandment, The Hitmen Diaries: Charlie Valentine, Green Street Hooligans 2, The Butcher, The Package, and also this year's Savage Dogs previously. The screenplay is written by Joey O'Bryan and Paul Staheli. Well Go USA will be releasing Triple Threat, but they haven't set an exact release date yet. Stay tuned for updates. You in?