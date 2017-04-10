MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for '3 Generations' Starring Elle Fanning as a Transgender Teen

by
April 10, 2017
3 Generations Trailer

3 Generations Trailer

"Why is 'normal' the goal, why not authentic?" "Authentic is what he wants to be." The Weinstein Company has launched a trailer for an indie film titled 3 Generations, telling an intimate and personal story of three different generations of a family in New York City. The film is centered around Elle Fanning playing Ray, who realizes she's actually a boy and attempts to begin the transition but needs the support of her family. Her single mother and lesbian grandmother are part of the story, helping her in their own ways. Naomi Watts also stars, along with Susan Sarandon, Linda Emond, and Tate Donovan. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2015 under the title About Ray, and has been held for release ever since, now with a brand new title. The way this trailer is cut makes me wonder if it's not as good as it seems.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gaby Dellal's 3 Generations, direct from YouTube:

3 Generations Poster

A family living under one roof in New York must deal with a life-changing transformation by one that ultimately affects them all. Ray is a teenager who has come to the realization that he isn't meant to be a girl and has decided to transition from female to male. His single mother, Maggie, must track down Ray's biological father to get his legal consent to allow Ray's transition. Dolly, Ray's lesbian grandmother, is having a hard time accepting that she now has a grandson. They must each confront their own identities and learn to embrace change and their strength as a family in order to ultimately find acceptance and understanding. 3 Generations is directed by English filmmaker Gaby Dellal, of the films Angels Crest and On a Clear Day previously. The screenplay is written by Nikole Beckwith & Gaby Dellal. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2015 (under the title About Ray) and played at other fests throughout 2016. The Weinstein Company will finally release 3 Generations starting on May 5th. Anyone interested?

  • It must be hard for a girl to feel trapped in a boy's body, and vice versa.
  • DAVIDPD
    It looks like they have handled the material quite well.
  • shiboleth
    It's interesting turn. Girl in boy's body. All right then, there's enough of good actresses to give a try ...
  • Bo
    I really like Naomi Watts and she's always right on the money. I've never seen her do anything where she missed the mark. However...this...ah....it's soooo politically correct and way too 'cutesy' to me...lotta sugar being served here and a bit too thick for my tastes. Still...Ms. Watts...just one of our best, for sure.
  • CyraNOSE
    Oh great, now we have a movie that tells our children that having severe psychological issues that convince you that you are not the sex God made you, is ok and that people should tolerate and accommodate your deep rooted psychological issues instead of actually helping you. Stop letting these fools fill your heads with lies and nonsense. Be who God made you to be.
    • shiboleth
      I do understand and slightly agree with you. But, if you know what you are, there's nothing in this world that can change it. And forget God, everyone is not interested in that ...
