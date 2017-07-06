Trailer for 50th Anniversary 4K Restoration of Buñuel's 'Belle de Jour'

MOVIE TRAILERS

"Luis Bunuel's Masterpiece of Erotica!" A brand new official trailer has debuted for the 50th anniversary 4K restoration of Luis Buñuel's sensual drama Belle de Jour, which first opened in cinemas all over Europe in 1967 (later in the US in 1968). Catherine Deneuve stars in the film as a young housewife who spends her midweek afternoons as a prostitute at a bordello. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and won the Golden Lion top prize; Deneuve also went on to earn a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress, too. Roger Ebert gave the film a perfect review and wrote: "It is possibly the best-known erotic film of modern times, perhaps the best." This is an excellent modern trailer, refreshing and exciting, yet still seductive and tender.

Here's the new 50th anniversary restoration trailer for Luis Buñuel's Belle de Jour, from YouTube:

Luis Buñuel's Belle de Jour

Catherine Deneuve's porcelain perfection hides a cracked interior in one of the actress' most iconic roles: Séverine, a Paris housewife who begins secretly spending her after­noon hours working in a bordello. This surreal and erotic late-sixties daydream from provocateur for the ages Luis Buñuel is an examination of desire and fetishistic pleasure (its characters' and its viewers'), as well as a gently absurdist take on contemporary social mores and class divisions. Fantasy and reality commingle in this burst of cinematic transgression, which was one of Buñuel’s biggest hits. Luis Buñuel's Belle de Jour was first released in 1967 after playing at the Venice Film Festival, but it didn't open in the US until 1968. The film will re-release in theaters in France starting August 2nd this summer. You can also already pick it up on Criterion Blu-Ray.

  • DAVIDPD
    Wow-wow-wee-wa!
  • shiboleth
    Luis Bunuel, one of those directors I always loved. And Catherine Deneuve in this film is great. I must see this one again. And some others with Bunuel and Fernando Rey ...

