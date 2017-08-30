Trailer for '78/52' Doc About the Shower Scene in Hitchcock's 'Psycho'

"Psycho you felt could happen to you…" IFC Midnight has unveiled the first official trailer for a very unique filmmaking documentary titled 78/52, analyzing and examining the seminal shower scene from Hitchcock's Psycho. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and played at numerous other fests all year, finally opening in theaters this October. From The People vs. George Lucas director Alexandre O. Phillippe, 78/52 is an "unprecedented look at the iconic shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960), the 'man behind the curtain', and the screen murder that profoundly changed the course of world cinema." This had good buzz coming out of Sundance, even though the first comparisons that came up referenced the Kubrick doc Room 237 (which some people hate). I dig the poster art for this as well (see below), and the film looks like it's a fascinating breakdown of one of the most iconic moments in cinema history. I want to check this out.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Alexandre O. Philippe's documentary 78/52, orginally from EW.com:

The screeching strings, the plunging knife, the slow zoom out from a lifeless eyeball: in 1960, Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho changed film history forever with its taboo-shattering shower scene. With 78 camera set-ups and 52 edits over the course of 3 minutes, Psycho redefined screen violence, set the stage for decades of slasher films to come, and introduced a new element of danger to the moviegoing experience. Aided by a roster of filmmakers, critics, and fans – including Guillermo del Toro, Bret Easton Ellis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eli Roth, and Peter Bogdanovich – director Alexandre O. Philippe pulls back the curtain on the making and influence of this cinematic game changer, breaking it down frame by frame and unpacking Hitchcock's dense web of allusions and double meanings. The result is an enthralling piece of cinematic detective work that's nirvana for film buffs. 78/52 is directed by doc filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe, of The People vs. George Lucas, The Right to Breathe, and Doc of the Dead previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. IFC will open 78/52 in select theaters + on VOD starting October 13th. So?