Trailer for Amat Escalante's Award Winning Sci-Fi Film 'The Untamed'

by
June 28, 2017
The Untamed Trailer

"What's there in the cabin is our primitive side." Strand Releasing has debuted an official trailer for a sexual sci-fi horror film titled The Untamed, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. It won the Silver Lion award for Best Director, and went on to play Toronto, London, Sitges, Fantastic Fest, and more festivals all over the world. The story is about a couple in a troubled marriage who find a meteorite, and a mysterious creature along with it. "Their lives are turned upside down by the discovery of the creature, which is a source of both pleasure and destruction." Starring Simone Bucio, Kenny Johnston, Jesús Meza, and Ruth Ramos. This looks seriously provocative and trippy, and reminds me a bit of Under the Skin. But the final shot with the weird tentacles makes this look totally nuts. I can't help but say I'm curious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amat Escalante's The Untamed, found on YouTube (via TFS):

The Untamed Poster

Young mother Alejandra is a working housewife, raising two boys with husband Angel in a small city. Her brother Fabian works as a nurse in a local hospital. Their provincial lives are upset with the arrival of mysterious Veronica. Sex and love can be fragile in certain regions where strong family values, hypocrisy, homophobia, and male chauvinism exist. Veronica convinces them that in the nearby woods, inside an isolated cabin, dwells something not of this world that could be the answer to all of their problems. Something whose force they cannot resist and with whom they must make peace or suffer its wrath. The Untamed is directed by Spanish filmmaker Amat Escalante, of the films Sangre, Los Bastardos, and Heli previously. The screenplay is written by Amat Escalante and Gibrán Portela. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, where it won the Silver Lion for Best Director (it also won Best Director at Fantastic Fest). Strand Releasing opens Escalante's The Untamed in limited theaters starting July 21st this summer.

  • shiboleth
    Interesting ...
  • Sam Guthrie
    Live-action tentacle porn?
  • Efterklang
    Dang. This looks good.
  • eurogibbon
    Been trying to get my tentacles on this for ages. Hopefully it will be easier to see soon.
  • kitano0
    The Freudian implications are astounding, but, alas I'm a Jungian...so a no-go for me...
    • shiboleth
      I think these are Lacanians...
  • cuckoozey
    Loved Heli, can't wait to see what Escalante comes up with here...

