Trailer for Animated Post-Apocalyptic 'Birdboy: The Forgotten Children'

"I want to help you, but I don't know how." GKids has released a brand new US trailer for the animated film Birdboy: The Forgotten Children, which is finally arriving in limited US theaters this December. This first premiered back in 2015 and played at festivals throughout 2016, but hasn't ever been available in the US until now. Based on a graphic novel and short film by co-directors Pedro Rivero and Alberto Vázquez, Birdboy: The Forgotten Children is a darkly comic, beautiful and haunting tale of coming of age in a world gone to ruin. Featuring the voices of Félix Arcarazo, Andrea Alzuri, Eva Ojanguren, Josu Cubero, Jorge Carrero, and Nuria Marín. Even though this is arriving a few years late, it looks like an intriguing post-apocalyptic animated feature that's a bit different than what we normally see. Might be worth a watch.

New US trailer for Pedro Rivero & Alberto Vázquez's Birdboy: The Forgotten Children, from YouTube:

There is light and beauty, even in the darkest of worlds. Stranded on an island in a post-apocalyptic world, teenager Dinky and her friends hatch a dangerous plan to escape in the hope of finding a better life. Meanwhile, her old friend Birdboy has shut himself off from the world, pursued by the police and haunted by demon tormentors. But unbeknownst to anyone, he contains a secret inside him that could change the world forever. Birdboy: The Forgotten Children is co-directed by Spanish filmmakers Pedro Rivero (Animal Crisis, Birdboy) & Alberto Vázquez (Unicorn Blood, Birdboy). The screenplay is also written by Pedro Rivero & Alberto Vázquez, based on their 2011 short film Birdboy. This first premiered in 2015 at the San Sebastian Film Festival, and played at the Annecy Film Festival in 2016. GKids will finally release Birdboy: The Forgotten Children in select US theaters starting on December 15th, 2017 this fall.