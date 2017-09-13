Trailer for Array's Documentary 'Teach Us All' on Educational Equality

"It was never intended that we would be treated as equals…" Array + Netflix have debuted an official trailer for a new film titled Teach Us All, a documentary that is also a social justice campaign on educational inequality. The film "examines the U.S. education system from the historic Little Rock Crisis to present day disparities in access that are culminating into a re-segregation of schools across the nation." This seems like a very powerful, very important documentary for our times that goes hand-in-hand with Ava DuVernay's 13th as an examination of racism and oppression that still exists in America. It's also another documentary this year about education and schools, along with School Life and Night School. This is being released by DuVernay's distribution company Array, which means it's a great film that you definitely don't want to miss.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sonia Lowman's documentary Teach Us All, from Array's YouTube:

Teach Us All is a documentary and social justice campaign on educational inequality set against the backdrop of the 1957 Little Rock school crisis. Sixty years after the Little Rock Nine faced violent resistance when desegregating Central High in Arkansas, America's schools continue to be the key battleground of the Civil Rights Movement. Teach Us All demonstrates powerful lessons from history within a timely context, emphasizing the need for unity and collective action to rectify the disparities among America's children. The social justice campaign seeks to build the capacity of students to carry forth the legacy of the Little Rock Nine and take leadership in today's movement for educational equity. Teach Us All is directed by newcomer Sonia Lowman, making her directorial debut. Netflix + Array will release Teach Us All in select theaters + streaming starting September 22nd. For more info, visit the official website. Thoughts?