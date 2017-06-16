Trailer for 'Brave New Jersey' About the 'War of the Worlds' Broadcast

"So, what are we supposed to do now?" Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for an indie comedy titled Brave New Jersey, from filmmaker Jody Lambert. The film tells the true story of a small town in New Jersey that freaked out during Orson Welles' legendary 1938 "War of the Worlds" radio broadcast, believing it was real. They decided to make this a comedy, which may work better in the end since playing this serious would be a whole other thing. Brave New Jersey features an ensemble cast including Tony Hale, Heather Burns, Anna Camp, Sam Jaeger, Raymond J. Barry, Dan Bakkedahl, Mel Rodriguez, Grace Kaufman, Matt Oberg, and Erika Alexander. This looks totally goofy but still heartfelt and fun. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jody Lambert's Brave New Jersey, direct from YouTube:

"An alien invasion comedy where the aliens never show up." Brave New Jersey is a comedy about a small New Jersey town on the night of Orson Welles' legendary 1938 "War of the Worlds" radio broadcast, which led millions of listeners to believe the U.S. was being invaded by Martians. Brave New Jersey is directed by filmmaker Jody Lambert, making his feature directorial debut after the documentary Of All the Things and a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jody Lambert and Michael Dowling. This project was initially funded on Kickstarter in 2015. The film first premiered at the Austin Film Festival last year, and also played at the Montclair Film Festival this year. Gravitas Ventures will release Brave New Jersey in select theaters + on VOD starting August 4th later this summer. Anyone interested?