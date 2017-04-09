MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for 'Chuck' with Liev Schreiber as Boxer Who Inspired 'Rocky'

by
April 9, 2017
Source: YouTube

Chuck Trailer

"I toldya you know me: the 'real' Rocky." IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for an indie biopic titled Chuck, telling the story of boxer Chuck Wepner from New Jersey, who was the real life inspiration for the character of Rocky. So this is kind of like a closer-to-real-life version of Rocky, but not exactly as you will see in this trailer. Liev Schreiber stars as Chuck, who was a liquor salesman before he went on to fight Muhammad Ali for nearly 15 rounds in a match in 1975. The full cast includes Naomi Watts, Elisabeth Moss, Ron Perlman, Jim Gaffigan, and Morgan Spector. It looks like the film covers Chuck's story both before but mostly after the release of Rocky, earning additional recognition as the person the character was based on. I'm interested in this, but not sure it's really going to be better than any of the Rocky movies. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Philippe Falardeau's Chuck, direct from IFC's YouTube:

He was the pride of Bayonne, New Jersey, a man who went fifteen rounds in the ring with Muhammad Ali, and the real-life inspiration for Rocky Balboa. But before all that, Chuck Wepner (Liev Schreiber) was a liquor salesman and father with a modest prizefighting career whose life changed overnight when, in 1975, he was chosen to take on The Greatest in a highly publicized title match. It’s the beginning of a wild ride through the exhilarating highs and humbling lows of sudden fame -- but what happens when your fifteen minutes in the spotlight are up? Chuck is directed by Quebecois filmmaker by Philippe Falardeau, of Monsieur Lazhar, The Good Lie, It's Not Me I Swear!, Congorama, and My Internship in Canada previously. The screenplay is by Jeff Feuerzeig & Jerry Stahl, and Michael Cristofer & Liev Schreiber. This first premiered at the Venice/Toronto Film Festivals. IFC opens Chuck in select theaters starting May 5th.

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Looks good! Liev is a treat to watch on screen. I like how easily he melts into his characters.
  • Mark
    I went from whats this?, to HOLY CRAP I'M IN in a matter of seconds. This looks great.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS